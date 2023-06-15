Sutton Coldfield primary school hailed for work in history

Pupils with the award

The honour recognises the excellence of history provision in a school and has been awarded to Whitehouse Common.

An assessment of the school read: "The provision of History at Whitehouse Common Primary School is strong, vibrant, and engaging for children.

"The school community has embraced History as a key subject within the school, and this in turn has ensured History is threaded through the everyday ethos and values of the community."

The report added: "Pupils saw the value and purpose in history as something that is key to their development as citizens of the world."

"History is seen as a prestigious subject area amongst the staff, children, and parents/carers at Whitehouse Common Primary School," it added.

"A whole school questionnaire of pupils at the end of the last academic year showed that History was many of the children’s favourite subject in school or was singled out as part of their favourite memory of school."

Schools keep their Quality Mark for three years following the initial award.