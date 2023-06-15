Principal takes pride in transforming Dudley academy

Student Zach Messinger, 15, who raised hundreds of pounds cycling for the Duke of Edinburgh Award, pictured with fellow Duke of Edinburgh Award pupils Alfie Campbell, 14, and Macey Cullen, 15

Manny Kelay is the principal at Thorns Collegiate Academy, in Brierley Hill, and is determined to make the academy a beacon of educational excellence, while at the same time delivering pastoral care that nurtures students in an inclusive and engaging learning environment.

While the school, in Stockwell Avenue, is still rated as inadequate by Ofsted, inspectors acknowledged strides made forward during a November 2022 monitoring visit.

The report said: "Following the previous inspection, trust leaders have acted swiftly. They have strengthened leadership and increased the capacity to bring about change.

"This includes new appointments to the school leadership team, a new designated safeguarding leader and an experienced special educational needs and/or disabilities coordinator (SENCo)."

Mr Kelay's leadership appears to be working and those words will encourage parents and students alike.

Since joining in 2017, Mr Kelay' points out that despite the Ofsted rating, academic fortunes of the school have been turned around, to the point that 2022 saw its highest progress score in public examinations since joining Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, including best results in the school’s history for its results in foundation subjects.

Over 90 per cent of students achieved their GCSEs in maths and English, with a handful of students receiving the top BTEC grade of Distinction*.

In additions many of the students take part in a range of extra-curricular activities like the Duke of Edinburgh Award which is offered to Year 9 students, with activities designed to develop and achieve set goals in the required categories (i.e. volunteering and skills).

Only recently the Express & Star highlighted how one pupil, Zach Messinger, aged 15, had raised more than £400 by taking part in a bike ride, to support a canine charity and has also taken on the personal challenge of completing a weekly 5k park run to improve his overall fitness and wellbeing.

Fourteen year old Alfie Campbell has volunteers for a farmer at White House Farm in Halesowen, where he helped care for the animals and maintain their pens. His skill development has also seen him achieve his level one in sailing and has also been channelling his focus on achieving his grade 4 certificate in the drums.

Macey Cullen, also aged 15, actively maintains a clean environment by collecting at least two bags of rubbish per week. She has also been prioritising her health and fitness by incorporating more walking into her daily routine, helping to promote a proactive lifestyle.

The academy says the students have exhibited amazing team-work skills and successfully completed the assessed expedition. Throughout their journey on the programme, they have grown in confidence, resilience and consistently supported one another.

Since 2021/22, a total of 19 students have participated in the award. Out of these, four have successfully passed, while two are currently awaiting approval for their completion. Another two students that are considering doing the Silver Award.

Another area where students excel in in the field of drama, where there has been collaboration with Birmingham Hippodrome and the Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton to take part in productions like The History Boys and Kinky Boots.

Mr Kelay has over 25 years of experience in education. He began his career as a mathematics teacher and quickly progressed to various leadership roles including Vice Principal at Shireland Collegiate Academy and Associate Principal at The ACE Academy.

Principal Manny Kelay congratulates Mariah Lodge on receiving the Royal Commissioner Commendation Award at Thorns Collegiate Academy

He said: “It is imperative that we provide our community with the best education, and education they deserve.

I want our young people to leave Thorns with the skills to enter the world of work, start an apprenticeship or go on to university."My staff and I are dedicated to making sure that we remove barriers to them achieving their dreams and giving them the best possible start in life.”

"I want the same standard of educators for our students as I would expect for my own teenage daughters and am determined to provide that."

The academy is also proud of its community activities which include a Christmas carol fundraiser for Christ Church and collaborating with the EKHO Collective for mental health awareness and SEND local projects and have hosted a mental health awareness coffee morning.

Collections for Black Country Food Bank in Brierley Hill have also taken place and students volunteer with organisations/programmes outside school, including from St John's Ambulance where a student was recognised with royal commissioner commendation award from the organisation.

Mr Kelay added: "Initiatives like these allow our students to make a positive impact for those in need, understand the importance of giving back to our community and promote responsibility, empathy and active citizenship, which helps them become well-rounded."

The school has excelled in other areas including a Year 9 student winning gold at the Taekwondo Midlands Championship, a Year 11 student scoring the winning goal for Liverpool’s U18’s 2023 opening game and securing a two-year scholarship with Sheffield Wednesday.

In addition, Year 7 and 8 students emerged as the top performers of the school's eight teams at the ESFA (English Schools’ Football Association) Intra-School Tournament

As part of its developmental road map, Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust will welcome Shireland CBSO Academy in September 2023 followed by the opening of Coseley Technology Primary and Wednesfield Technology Primary, due in September 2024.

Improving the school is still a work in progress for the principal and everyone involved.

Mr Kelay said: "“I am very proud to be the principal of Thorns Collegiate Academy. We have worked hard to transform the school and have made significant progress to meet expectations and attain the standards befitting an academy of excellence.