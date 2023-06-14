Primary school cuts the ribbon to open its new outdoor classroom

By Richard Williams

A Shropshire primary school has unveiled a new outdoor classroom.

Ranger Ed Andrews and teacher Rosie Sherry and the pupils of Highley Primary School at the grand opening of their outdoor classroom
Highley Primary School say the outside learning facility is part of an ongoing development of the forest school and outdoor school grounds.

The large gazebo, with benches for 25-30 children, is aimed to provide the schools 250 pupils with a learning environment for the forest school, as well as a place to teach the children outdoors when the weather is nice.

Cutting the ribbon of the outdoor classroom at its official opening on Tuesday, was Shropshire Council's countryside ranger Edward Andrews, who was joined by dozens of Highley's pupils who were enjoying the afternoon sun in the new facility.

Teacher Rosie Sherry said: "We have been so lucky choosing this week to officially open our outdoor classroom as the weather has been incredible.

"The children love it. They have already been using if as a quiet area at lunch times but now that it is officially opened we will begin to use it to develop the children's life skills and holistic growth.

"It is not just going to be for our forest school but it is a great area to teach children on warm days like we are having this week."

