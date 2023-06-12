Deaf tutor wins prestigious award for his work helping people in Dudley

Ian Winfield who works for Dudley Council’s adult learning team, which has centres in Brierley Hill and Dudley received the Inspirational Tutor of the Year award at the West Midlands Combined Authority Adult Learning Awards in Birmingham.

Born deaf, Ian has been using British Sign Language since his childhood and started work with the authority more than 10 years ago to share knowledge and information about his disability.

The hardworking tutor, who lives in Wolverhampton, started out delivering deaf awareness courses to adult learners, council employees and organisations and quickly branched out to teaching British Sign Language.

Ian now also regularly works at The Queen Cross Network, where he helps other deaf people to gain skills and confidence to get into work.

He has taught more than 600 people over the last three years.

Ian said: “I am also proud as it proves that, as a deaf person, I can have the career I enjoy, that I am good at and that allows me to be a positive role model for others.”

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader and cabinet member for communities and economic delivery, said: “Ian is a hugely valued mentor and role model for people across the borough and his work is a true inspiration to everyone at Dudley Council. He has also played a key role in delivering Dudley Council’s equality strategy, working to represent, champion and support other employees who are deaf.”