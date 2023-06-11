New expansion plans unveiled for Dudley schools following scathing report

Jessons Primary School. Photo: Google.

Dawley Brook Primary School, in Kingswinford, and Jessons Primary School will each have a special educational needs and disability (SEND) unit from September.

The move forms part of Conservative-run Dudley Council's efforts to improve SEND provision following a scathing report by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission in 2019.

The joint report identified "significant areas of weakness" in the provision, saying there had been "insufficient focus" on SEND and a lack of a strategic approach, meaning children and young people requiring support had not been "accurately identified".

A follow-up inspection last year noted improvements but said that more needed to done – with the council ordered to submit an accelerated action plan to address six areas of concern.

A consultation has now been opened on plans that will see the two primaries "change designation" to include SEND provision.

A statement accompanying the proposal says: "The provisions will be designated to meet the needs of pupils with communication and interaction/cognition and learning needs with a Educational Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

"Pupils will be supported within a dedicated environment, through an enhanced curriculum and supported by specialist staff.

"Pupils will have the opportunity to access mainstream lessons and to engage with their mainstream peer group as and when it is felt appropriate to do so."

The council is planning to introduce a new model for nursery aged children from September, which will see five early years inclusion hubs open across the borough.

Netherton Park Nursery School has already been lined up.