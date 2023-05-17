School hosts study sessions to boost exam success

Copyright Jonathan Hipkiss....May 2008.... Pictures for 'The Magazine' ONLY.... Stourbridge Town Centre Feature...... Old Swinford Hospital School.

Paul Kilbride, headmaster of Old Swinford Hospital school in Stourbridge, says all pupils sitting exams are invited to attend study sessions before and after school to help top up their knowledge and revise together.

"But equally important is fresh air, exercise, and rest," Mr Kilbride adds.

"We’re very fortunate to have beautiful grounds and recreation space in our boarding houses where those revising can take essential breaks, and a brilliant catering team providing brain food.”

Director of sixth form Robert Orr says the school has a five-point plan to help pupils prepare for their big tests.

“In order for knowledge to 'stick' and be easily retrievable, the most important factor is time," says Mr Orr.

This means setting aside both time to plan revision, as well as actually 'revising' the knowledge.

"To revise is to reconsider or amend something which has already been covered," he says.

"Therefore, we encourage our Sixth Form students to do five things, all of which have a time commitment."

First up, he suggests carrying out an audit of one's current understanding of the subjects, classifying them as red, amber or green being a good starting point.

"Check your understanding by re-reading topics," he adds. "With a pen in hand, condense your existing notes using systems such as the Cornell method."

Thirdly, he says it is important to test one's memory.

"Flashcards and quizzes are ways to ensure you know whether there are still gaps in your knowledge," says Mr Orr.

He says time should also be given to organising knowledge into different categories, to help see how different concepts fit together.