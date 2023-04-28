£1.8 million Dudley children's services plan gets green light after 'playing politics' claim

The plan had been 'called in' by Labour, who accused the ruling Conservative group of trying to push it through without proper scrutiny.

In response the Tories accused Labour of putting the investment "at risk" by playing politics ahead of next week's local elections in the borough.

At a behind-closed-doors meeting on Wednesday night, the children and young people scrutiny committee voted unanimously to back the plan, which bosses say will improve early intervention for families and children in need of support.

Councillor Ruth Buttery, lead member for children's services, said: "I always welcome transparency and scrutiny of any decision I make. To call this decision in just before an election, risking additional funding and the family safeguarding strategy was clearly just for political gain.

"It saddens me that the Labour group, under Councillor Zada's leadership, would sink to this level. I am relieved that the right result has occurred and we can go forward with this amazing opportunity to support families and children as soon as they need it before they get into a crisis situation."

Councillor Qadar Zada, Labour opposition group leader, said the Conservatives had shown "once again" that they were "frightened of scrutiny".

He said: "The recent Ofsted report on children's services said there should be greater scrutiny and that political leaders were too slow and too distracted.

"We make absolutely no apology for focusing on children's services and giving it the attention it deserves."

Councillor Zada also referenced Councillor Buttery's rumoured bid for the Tory group leadership, saying it had left her "unprepared" when dealing with key issues around children's services.

"These are matters which require leadership and unfortunately the cabinet member has been absent," he said.

Labour's spokesperson for children and young people, Councillor Sue Ridney, who sits on the panel and called in the decision, said her party had wanted clarity on a number of key issues, including social worker posts and the use of non-qualified support staff in safeguarding roles.

She said: "We were not there to stop any improvements being made to the service, but we were exercising our democratic right as the opposition to ask for clarity on the decision sheet.

"The first time we knew anything about this at all was the day it was published. There was no opportunity for scrutiny, which is why it was called in.

"Having put forward a number of important questions at the meeting we are now satisfied with the outcome.

"All of this could have been done at a meeting before the decision was made public. If they are so intent on trying to avoid scrutiny, I would ask, what are they afraid of and what are they trying to hide?"