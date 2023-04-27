Sutton Coldfield schools celebrate ten years in ATLP

Hill West and Mere Green pupils alongside Headteachers Dr Beth Clarke and Kristal Brookes at the tenth anniversary party. Picture by Richard Harris.

Children at Hill West Primary in Sutton Coldfield welcomed guests from nearby Mere Green Primary to their site to enjoy party games, music, tasty treats and cake.

Respective Headteachers Dr Beth Clarke and Kristal Brookes oversaw the celebrations and Director of Education (Primary) and former Mere Green Headteacher Anna Balson also called by to take part in the fun and games.

Both schools joined the now 20-strong ATLP in 2013 and have had much to celebrate during that time as they have grown to provide the best facilities and learning environments possible for children.

Dr Clarke, who joined Hill West in 2004 as Deputy Headteacher and became Headteacher in 2006, said: “Being part of the ATLP family as a headteacher and a senior leader means that you’re not alone. You have amazing colleagues supporting you to make the very best decisions for the children in your school.

“There’s a sense that in some small way you’re shaping the life chances of children in our other schools too and with that comes a real sense of pride and satisfaction; to know that you are contributing to an education system beyond your own school."

Mrs Brookes, who joined the ATLP as Deputy Headteacher at Mere Green in 2015 before becoming Headteacher in 2017, said: “Working as one family for the greater good is what makes the ATLP special. Working collaboratively as one and providing an offer for all is a great thing.

“Across the Partnership, schools are able to share expertise and staff and this brings with it huge benefits, particularly in helping to build careers and retaining skilled staff.