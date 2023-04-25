Building work to expand Wolverhampton school back on track after contractor issues

Naomi Boden, 11, has her name on a brick at Hill Avenue Academy

Hill Avenue Academy in Lanesfield was unable to open to some pupils for the start of the autumn term last year due to the contractor going into administration.

The work, which includes building four new classrooms and a reception area, was originally planned to be finished in November.

But now R A Edwards & Partners has taken on the project and the building work is under way.

It is set to be completed by the end of August and will mean the school will be able to cater for an extra 15 children per year group.

Pupils have all designed a pebble showcasing something they like or are proud of and they have been placed in the concrete foundation of the new build.

Matthew Wynne, the school's headteacher, said: "As a school we couldn’t be more thankful for the help and support from the trust central team to get this project back on track.

"Works are now up and running again and there is a positive buzz around school as we can see the building physically taking shape.

"R A Edwards & Partners has taken on the project. They have been amazing.

"Matt has not only worked hard with his team to ensure deadlines and time frames are met but also has worked with the children to involve them in the build."

He explained: "Before Easter, all children across school designed a pebble showcasing something they like or are proud of.

"These pebbles were all placed in the concrete foundation of the new build and they can say they are always a part of the school."

He said some pupils also had the opportunity to learn how to lay bricks and they also signed bricks with their names, which will be used in the build.

Mr Wynne added: "The build has lifted the spirits of the staff and the children.

"We are holding regular coffee mornings with the parents. They are feeling the school is moving in the right direction.

"All the steels and foundations have gone in.