Ofsted shuts Dudley nursery permanently after death of boy

Education watchdog Ofsted has permanently closed Fairytales Day Nursery on Bourne Street after the tragic death of a child last year.

The nursery had its licence suspended in December 2022 while an investigation into the death took place.

Ofsted closed the nursery when they suspected that other children may be at risk of harm. The original suspension was extended three times over a three-month period, but Ofsted has now decided to close the nursery permanently.

Six women were arrested in connection to the one-year-old's death during the investigation – they remain on bail while inquiries continue, police confirmed yesterday.

An Ofsted report announcing the closure said: "We have issued a notice of intention to cancel the provider's registration because we believe them to be no longer suitable to be registered.

"The provider has the right to object to our intention.

"On December,9 2022, the provider notified us of a serious incident involving a child in their car. We received concerns that the provider was not meeting some of the safeguarding and welfare requirements.

"On December 14, we suspended the provider's registration because we believed children may be at risk of harm. Suspension allows time for the provider to take steps to reduce or eliminate the risk of harm to children.