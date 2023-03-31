Tipton company doubles size of open day for apprentices needed in utilities industries

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 30/03/2023.Sandwell college training centre, Phoenix street, West Bromwich. Pre pic for training open day. Pictured centre ( in blue) is Highways lecturer Dean Rodwell and right Allan Davies from Doocey Ltd..

Staff and apprentices from The Doocey Group, Locarno Road, will showcase the various jobs and careers on offer in an industry which is key to the essential improvement of the UK's infrastructure for decades to come.

Tickets to Doocey's open day on Saturday, April 22, between 10am and 2pm are free but are already being snapped up by those eager to earn money whilst learning new skills.

Head of HR Kirstie Stuart said: "This is an ideal opportunity for a practical apprenticeship especially for those who aren’t as academic or don’t enjoy class room based studies.

"But we have more than just practical apprenticeships we have other more academic opportunities to show case as well. We have the Mayor of Sandwell coming too.

"We have made 400 tickets available and over 200 sold already. We have doubled the size of the event from last year due to popularity and demand and looking for more future talent."

She added: "A career in utility infrastructure (gas/water and electric) under the highway is a recession and pandemic proof career for life utilities will always need supplying to homes/offices and hospitals.

"We are looking for school leavers/college leavers or those looking for a career change or unemployed. Apprentices can be any age from 16 to 64 years.

"We took on 19 Multi Utility Apprentices last year and we are looking to replicate this in 2023 due to the success. Our apprenticeship is 15 months in duration and starting salary after completion of apprenticeship in this skills shortage industry is £31,200 (mon -fri) and always weekend work and overtime opportunities available.

"So, if in these tough economic times you are thinking about earning potential its well worth coming to the open day and seeing if ours is the job for you."

Doocey's fleet of plant machinery and vehicles, which has helped the company lay one million metres of water mains in the UK, will be on show at the open day with trenches being built so new recruits can see exactly what they will be doing.

Kirstie added: "At the open day you can see our apprentices working in the trenches and what they can do and talk to them about their experience and why they love it.

"Our car park will be host to a variety of outdoor activities such as directional drilling equipment/ vacuum Excavator demonstrations/ plant & machinery. You can also get hands on and have a go yourself fitting pipes, operating the traffic management systems, and searching for underground electrical cables.

"This year we are also looking to offer other practical apprenticeships by way of HGV mechanic apprenticeship."

Demonstrating the company's long term commitment to teaching and hiring apprentices they invested £4000 to adapt Sandwell College's Phoenix Street Engineering Centre to allow lessons to incorporate practical learning.