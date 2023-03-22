Plenty of fun on the fire engine for city youngsters in firefighter visit

Firefighters speaking to children from Graiseley Primary School, Wolverhampton. Pictured front left: Nathan Yu Hey Tang aged four; Yvette Uduebho aged three; and firefighter Owen Hodson.

West Midlands Fire Service paid a visit to Graiseley Primary School as part of a special visit organised by nursery teacher, Rachel Edwards.

The visit was part of a school project aimed at teaching children about people in the community who help others.

Rachel said: "I organised for the firefighters to come in to speak to our nursery and reception pupils because our theme this term is people who help us in the community.

"The firefighters came into the classroom and gave us a little talk about their uniform and how it protects them, before the children asked them questions.