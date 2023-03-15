Scores of primary and secondary schools to benefit after multi-million refurb work given the green light

Scores of primary and secondary schools will benefit from extra money to carry out refurbishments after plans were agreed by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet chiefs.

Money will also be spent on helping schools reduce their carbon footprint and combat rising energy costs.

This will be done by installing LED lights and replacing old building management systems with new ones.

Added to this, funding will be used to explore renewable energy, to replace old and inefficient heating systems.

More than £13 million will also be allocated to deliver new school places and improve existing provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Four schools in the county will also be part of the Department for Education’s rebuilding programme.

These are Blessed William Howard Catholic School in Stafford; Brindley Heath Junior School Academy in Kinver; St John Fisher Catholic College in Newcastle-under-Lyme and Wombourne High School.

And, two new primary schools will also be built ready to open in 2025.

There will be a new primary school to go with the new housing development at Burleyfields in Stafford, and another to the south of Shortbutts Lane in Lichfield to accommodate new homes being built there.

County Councillor Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said: “It is essential that we keep our maintained schools in good condition that allows children to thrive.

“This year will see more than £43 million spent on maintaining and improving Staffordshire schools to ensure Staffordshire children can learn in surroundings that enhance their education and give them the best possible start in life.

“The money will also see more schools benefitting from our decarbonisation programme by replacing inefficient systems, and more pupils with SEND benefitting from improvements in the existing provision they receive.