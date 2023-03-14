Tamworth primary school celebrates another good Ofsted report

Laura Marsh, Assistant Head, Natalie Jones, Head of School, and pupils

William MacGregor Primary School, part of the respected Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), continues to be a ‘Good’ school following an Ofsted short inspection in February.

The school has been praised for its high expectations, strong teaching, ambitious and broad curriculum, positive safeguarding culture, and for providing pupils with a wide range of opportunities outside of the classroom.

William MacGregor Primary School, which was already a ‘Good’ school, was inspected under Ofsted’s section 8 inspection framework, which determines whether a school is still ‘Good’.

Inspectors noted: ‘Pupils are happy and feel safe at William Macgregor Primary School. They come through the school gates with smiles on their faces. Pupils and their parents know that the adults at school are always there to help and support them. This school is very much at the heart of the community.’

Head of School, Natalie Jones, said: “We’re delighted Ofsted has concluded that we continue to be a ‘Good’ school. I’m so proud of the William MacGregor team, who work with great care and commitment to ensure that our children have the best experience at this school.

“There is much to celebrate in this report, from the progress the school is making and the excellent teaching and learning, to the wellbeing and happiness of pupils and staff. We are also addressing some of the improvements needed to ensure that we continue to perform to these high standards.

“I’d like to thank our children, families and staff for their continued support. It is a privilege to work at a school that really is at the heart of the community. Our learning community are so generous and thoughtful. For the last fundraising initiative, children completed a sponsored ‘Reindeer Run’ which raised £3,200 for St. Giles.’

William MacGregor has been part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership family since 2018. The strong practice demonstrated by school and trust leaders was also acknowledged by Ofsted inspectors, who said: £Leaders in school and from the trust know the school well. They visit lessons and speak to pupils regularly. When making changes, they consider advice and guidance very thoroughly and always consider the workload and well-being of staff. All staff at this school enjoy coming to work and are very proud to do so."

Richard Gill CBE, CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, said: “Congratulations to Natalie and the team on this excellent result. I’m so proud of all they are achieving, This report recognises why the school is so successful and why children continue to thrive there.