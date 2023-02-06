Mayor to cut ribbon for Ladder’s brand new skills academy

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street

He will be joined by Henriette Breukelaar, chief executive of Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, and the chairman of the Ladder Foundation Kevin Davis, to cut the ribbon at the academy based on Mill Street, Aston.

The academy will then be visited throughout the day by Year 11 and 13 students, who will have the opportunity to undertake a variety of have-a-go sessions.

These will be in health and social care, early years care, retail, hospitality, engineering, oral care, manufacturing, business and professional services, plus IT and digital.

Kevin Davis

The project has been funded by GBSLEP through its £3 million Recycled Growing Places Fund which is delivering 11 projects to support young people and clean growth towards net zero targets across the region. Match funding has been supplied by BCTG Group.

Mr Davis said: “The Ladder Skills Academy will form part of the Ladder Legacy in Birmingham, working with over 70 partners including independent training providers, colleges, universities and employers.

“We will be providing a one-stop shop focussing on supporting individuals and especially young people aged between 16 to 29. We are working to raise aspirations, offering independent and appropriate information and guidance to develop the next generation of skilled workers, leaders and entrepreneurs.

“Schools will be offered the opportunity to bring their students to the academy to undertake have-a-go sessions outside the traditional academic setting, promoting all career pathways.”

Henriette Breukelaar, chief executive of GBSLEP, said: “ It’s been great to see over 3,000 apprenticeships created in the region since we started our partnership with the Ladder for Greater Birmingham in 2018. For our regional economy to thrive, we need to ensure our young people have the skills to achieve their potential and for local business to benefit. GBSLEP exists to drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth and this new academy will give much needed hands-on experience our young people.”

After Mr Street and Ms Breukelaar cut the ribbon, they will tour the academy, starting with the ground-floor hub area, a large open space to be used by people of all ages to understand how to access apprenticeships.

They will see a number of have-a-go areas, which enable people to experience a typical job area.

They will also visit an apprenticeship jobs fair on the first floor of the Trent Education building, where a number of construction employers will be displaying apprenticeship vacancies.