Nursery where children 'ate food off the floor' is rated inadequate by education watchdog

Tiny Toez in Cannock. Photo: Google

Tiny Toez in Cannock, which has 72 children on roll, was inspected by Ofsted in December.

There were 'significant weaknesses in leadership and management', according to a report outlining the inspection, which said leaders did not take every precaution to ensure children's safety and well-being.

It mentioned outdoor play equipment being broken with jagged edges and children not being provided with activities and experiences that match their learning needs and current interests.

The report said: "Children's safety and well-being are not assured. Staff do not ensure that the environment is safe for children to play in.

"Children are not supervised appropriately. For example, they eat food they find on the floor and climb onto sinks in the bathroom without being noticed by the staff.

" Children remove and eat sweets and food from other children's lunch boxes when left unattended.

"Children are left alone without adult supervision when eating."

Support for children with special educational needs and disabilities was also described as 'inadequate', while inspectors said staff were 'not ambitious' in their expectations of what children can achieve.

In one instance, children completed simple puzzles with ease but staff did not introduce more complex puzzles to extend their learning and move them to the next stage because the puzzles were in a cupboard to keep them tidy, the report said.

Inspectors said staff did not manage behaviour effectively and, too often, children hit and push each other.

"This results in a chaotic environment," the report said.

Outlining leadership problems, it continued: "There are significant weaknesses in leadership and management that have a negative impact on children's experiences at the nursery.

"Leaders do not ensure that staff receive the support they need to fully understand their roles and responsibilities to keep children safe and meet their learning needs.

"Leaders do not take every precaution to ensure children's safety and well-being."

But it said that overall parents were happy with the nursery and commented on the 'friendly staff'.

And staff demonstrated a suitable understanding of the possible signs and symptoms that may indicate a child is at risk of abuse or neglect, and knew how to report any concerns to the relevant agencies.

Ofsted gave the nursery an overall rating of inadequate and issued a welfare requirements notice telling the nursery where it should improve.