Artist's impression shows how new education hub at Sandwell College could look

By Lisa O'Brien

An artist's impression has emerged showing how a new education hub planned at Sandwell College could look.

An artist’s impression of the Satellite Education Hub building for which planning permission is being sought

Planning permission is being sought by the college to set up a new Satellite Education Hub on Lower High Street in Cradley Heath.

The hub would offer opportunities in areas such as construction, hair and beauty, and health and social care, as well as basic education and training in maths, English, and digital skills.

It aims to "address the barrier to economic growth" and would also enable those looking for a new career, a career change or for promotion, to secure a set of job ready skills and access to live job opportunities.

Students and the wider community would be able to use the facility.

It would be built on the site of a former car park being made available by Sandwell Council.

An exhibition showcasing drawings and images for the proposed development will be displayed at Cradley Heath Library, in Upper High Street, until February 3.

Residents are being encouraged to visit to find out more about the proposed facility and what it can offer.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

