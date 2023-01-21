Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson in schools cash plea

Sir Gavin Williamson has called for improvements to school buildings across the region

The South Staffordshire MP and former Education Secretary said the region's schools had made "great progress" in recent years in terms of new buildings and facilities.

But he said more funding was required to ensure youngsters had "excellent environments to learn in for years to come".

Sir Gavin said: "We have made some great progress in improving school facilities in recent years, particularly locally with the work done to Wombourne High School, but we need to go further.

"More long-term investment is needed to raise the quality of our school buildings across the board and ensure children have excellent environments to learn in for years to come.

"I hope the Government takes my comments on board and continues to provide the investment South Staffordshire and the whole of the West Midlands with the investment they deserve."

Sir Gavin announced a multi-billion pound schools investment programme in early 2021 when he was Education Secretary.

The flagship policy set aside cash for 50 schools to be rebuilt across the country, including St Peter’s in Wolverhampton and Wombourne High School. He also lined up a total of 21 new schools in areas including Wolverhampton and Rugeley.

In December the Government announced that 29 school buildings across the West Midlands will be upgraded under the School Rebuilding Programme.