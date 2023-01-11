Only one local authority in the region has been deemed to be above the national average.

An average total of 33.8 per cent of residents aged 16 and over – 16.4 million people – had Level 4 or above qualifications across England and Wales, the data from the 2021 census suggests.

But only Stafford at 35.1 per cent boasts a figure above that average.

The rest fall below, with Walsall, Cannock Chase, Sandwell and Stoke-on-Trent all at or below 25 per cent.

The figures, released by the Office of National Statistics, found that the region with the highest percentage of the population with Level 4 or above qualifications was London with 46.7 per cent – 3.3 million people.

The percentage was "considerably higher" than all other regions, the ONS said.

The ONS figures reveal large regional differences across England and Wales in the proportion of residents with important qualifications.

Data from the 2021 census also suggests that the region with the highest proportion of unqualified residents was the West Midlands, where 21.1 per cent – one million people – reported having no qualifications. That compares to a national average of 18.2 per cent.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank, said: "The numbers are stark. While they show how amazingly well-educated Londoners are relative to other areas, they also highlight the importance of education in true levelling up.

"London does well partly because people move there but also because the education system in the capital is very good, thanks to conscious decisions by policymakers over many years.

"If other areas are to compete with London, they need similar levels of investment and commitment. The jury is out on whether that is likely to happen given recent political changes."

Census deputy director Jon Wroth-Smith said: "Today's Census 2021 data shows the region with the highest proportion of people with Level 4 or above qualifications was London, where nearly half of adults hold a qualification such as a Higher National Certificate, Higher National Diploma, Bachelors degree or post-graduate qualification.

