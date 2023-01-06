David Watson

David Watson OBE, who is CEO of the Venturers Trust, joins the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) trust board as a trustee.

The ATLP runs 20 schools and one teaching school hub in Birmingham, Staffordshire and surrounding areas.

Richard Gill CBE, CEO of the ATLP, said: “It is a pleasure and a privilege to welcome David to the ATLP. He is a highly experienced and dynamic education professional who has held several prominent leadership roles.

"He will be an invaluable addition to our partnership as we further strengthen our trust board.”

“David shares our ‘One Trust’ ethos of working collectively to help all schools succeed. The challenges he is tackling as CEO in his current role clearly demonstrates his commitment to children. His vast experience across education and leadership will benefit our learning family enormously.”

Mr Watson's eminent career has included headships in both Birmingham and Manchester. In parallel to this, he has held leader and director-level positions for national and regional educational bodies, as well as being an Ofsted inspector.

His strong track record of success delivering positive impact at school, system, local regional and national level, saw him awarded an OBE in the 2019 New Year Honours List for services to education.

He said: “I am both delighted and honoured to be stepping into the role of trustee to support the ATLP at this exciting, yet challenging, time. This partnership is committed to improving the outcomes and experiences of all children and young people, and these are guiding principles that I share.