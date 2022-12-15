'This school is happiness': Much-loved lollipop man Ted retires at 86

Ted is pictured with pupils Lucia Bartlett and Reuben Ford, both aged 10, and Santa, at Landywood Primary School.

Ted Hood, aged 86, who started working as a lollipop man in September 1999, celebrated his retirement with the children of Landywood Primary School after 23 years.

Well-loved by the Great Wyrley community, Ted was most fondly known for high-fiving children as they crossed the road. He greeted around 200 children every morning.

The former national serviceman, who served two years in Korea, has volunteered all over Staffordshire and Landywood, and said the Holly Lane school is the 'best school' he has worked at.

"This school is happiness. I feel like a lucky, lucky man," he said. "I’ve met some lovely parents and children over the years who have given me memories I will treasure."

As he enjoyed a Christmas dinner with the children, Ted was overcome with emotion at the outpouring of love from pupils, parents, and staff, who sent him messages, gifts, and hand-made cards.

Just a few of the cards made for Ted by the pupils.

"I have been given letters from the children and parents over the years, and they are just unbelievable," he said.

"They are my treasure. From time to time I'll take one out and read it, and I just think it's wonderful.

"The response from the parents and children has given me an emotion I have never felt. I could cry."

"The school said to me when I first started, 'Ted, this school is a family, and you a part of that family'. It is just a lovely, happy school."

Ted with pupils Lucia Bartlett and Reuben Ford

Landywood's headteacher, Andrew Clewer, said: "We are very fortunate to have enjoyed Ted’s dedicated service for so many years.

"As crossing warden, Ted is the first person from Landywood who greets the children each day. Not only does he provide families with a safe way to cross a busy road, he provides a personal welcome, taking the time to give a high five to each child, giving them a great start to the day.

"Ted will be greatly missed by the school community, we wish him all the best in his retirement."

Ted said he is 'devastated' to be leaving the job he loved so much, after so many years.

"I remember seeing an article about the oldest lollipop man in the UK in one of the national newspapers and I gave a little chuckle to myself as he was in his early 70s," he joked.

Ted looks forward to spending more time with his family, trainspotting and 'enjoying the odd pint' at the local cricket club.

He also plans to return to the school and volunteer his time to support pupils with their reading.

A school collection for Ted has so far raised over £400, with donations still coming in, some of which Ted will use to visit battlefields in Europe and enjoy his passion for military history.

As a tribute to Ted, Landywood Primary School is creating a dedicated reading corner where he can support the children.

The school's Facebook page has been flooded with messages from parents sharing their gratitude and fond memories of the 'true gentleman'.

One parent, Jessica Orme, remembers Ted from her own school days as well as her son's.

"He was my lollipop man at Landywood and then Flynn’s, he is so kind, and amazing with the children. Me and Flynn wish you all the best in retirement," she wrote.

Another parent, Michelle Jones, said: "My daughter Freya will never forget the time she won the castle competition (Ted picked out his winner) and for the first time Freya was so proud of herself, which helped with her confidence. You could see that the love for our much loved lollipop man just grew a little more and she always said he was the best. Ted, you will be greatly missed by everyone as you were the one everyone saw before school with a smile, no matter what the weather, and the last one to wish us a good evening with high fives for every child. Good luck in retirement. All our love."