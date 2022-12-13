Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nursery plan for former Walsall schoolmaster's house

By Lisa O'BrienBloxwichEducationPublished: Comments

A former schoolmaster’s house in Bloxwich could be transformed into a new children’s day nursery if plans are given the go-ahead.

Park Lodge in High Street, Bloxwich. PIC: Architettura
Park Lodge in High Street, Bloxwich. PIC: Architettura

Applicant JS Properties has put forward a proposal to convert the current three-bedroom Park Lodge, on the High Street, into the new facility for the area.

If approved, works would involve an extension to the existing building and to the front and back gardens to accommodate play equipment for children.

Park Lodge sits in the Bloxwich Park Conservation Area but a heritage assessment submitted to Walsall Council planners concluded there would be no harm to the building.

It is also proposed the nursery would operate between 7.30am and 7.30pm seven days a week.

Agents Architettura said: “The applicant proposes to re-purpose the existing dwelling and associated garage to provide a children’s Day Nursery.

“This will involve a small, single storey, flat roofed extension to the rear of the building as a small addition to a prior single storey extension.

“The site is within Bloxwich Park Conservation Area. It is considered that, given the very modest extent of building work proposed in and its location on the site, the proposal is not significant to the setting of the building.

“The proposed small extension is to the prior/existing modern flat roofed extension and is substantially out of sight at the rear of the Lodge."

They add: “It will not have any significant impact on the heritage asset.  It is considered that this proposal will enable the existing building to be brought back to vibrant use.

“No substantial alteration, harm or loss is to be caused to the building and its re-purposing will ensure its retention and maintenance.

“The proposal will not result in the loss of or damage to any trees within the conservation area and will retain the character and setting of the conservation area.

“The proposal is therefore considered entirely appropriate in respect to any heritage considerations.”

Planning officers are expected to make a decision on the proposal in the new year.

Education
News
Bloxwich
Walsall
Local Hubs
Politics
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News