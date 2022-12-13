Nursery plan for former Walsall schoolmaster's house

Park Lodge in High Street, Bloxwich. PIC: Architettura

Applicant JS Properties has put forward a proposal to convert the current three-bedroom Park Lodge, on the High Street, into the new facility for the area.

If approved, works would involve an extension to the existing building and to the front and back gardens to accommodate play equipment for children.

Park Lodge sits in the Bloxwich Park Conservation Area but a heritage assessment submitted to Walsall Council planners concluded there would be no harm to the building.

It is also proposed the nursery would operate between 7.30am and 7.30pm seven days a week.

Agents Architettura said: “The applicant proposes to re-purpose the existing dwelling and associated garage to provide a children’s Day Nursery.

“This will involve a small, single storey, flat roofed extension to the rear of the building as a small addition to a prior single storey extension.

“The site is within Bloxwich Park Conservation Area. It is considered that, given the very modest extent of building work proposed in and its location on the site, the proposal is not significant to the setting of the building.

“The proposed small extension is to the prior/existing modern flat roofed extension and is substantially out of sight at the rear of the Lodge."

They add: “It will not have any significant impact on the heritage asset. It is considered that this proposal will enable the existing building to be brought back to vibrant use.

“No substantial alteration, harm or loss is to be caused to the building and its re-purposing will ensure its retention and maintenance.

“The proposal will not result in the loss of or damage to any trees within the conservation area and will retain the character and setting of the conservation area.

“The proposal is therefore considered entirely appropriate in respect to any heritage considerations.”