University of Wolverhampton to receive £5 million investment from Government

MP Stuart Anderson outside the University of Wolverhampton

As a result of the deficit and a 10 per cent fall in UCAS applications, the university announced that it was halting 138 courses earlier this year, before revealing in September that the courses had since been axed permanently.

Now, the academic institution will receive £5.8 million as part of the £450 million capital funding programme announced by the government in March to "radically improve" teaching facilities across the UK.

MP Stuart Anderson has welcomed the move and said that the investment in the university would help give students access to world class facilities and high quality teaching, boosting skills training and getting more people into jobs as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Mr Anderson also said the money would be used to refurbish existing spaces and to deliver skills-based teaching facilities that foster more active lifestyles.

Refurbishments will also offer "exceptional" facilities for students and enable the university to better address the skills needs of its student population.

In addition, the university has been allocated £50,000 from the formula-based teaching capital grant for 2022-23, supporting investment in its local learning and teaching facilities and equipment.

The University of Wolverhampton is one of 100 colleges and universities to have been awarded a share of £432 million to invest over the next three years in state-of-the-art facilities and to help level up more opportunities for local people to gain the skills that they need to progress with enriching careers.

The city will also benefit from £57 million to offer a wider range of high quality courses.

Mr Anderson said the funding would help to get more people into jobs with higher wages, plug local skills gaps, and support economic growth.

He said: “As a civic university, Wolverhampton plays a central role in our agenda to level up opportunities by ensuring local people can access a high-quality, skills-based education which enables them to succeed and progress in their chosen field.

"That’s why I welcome this multi-year investment, which will enable the University of Wolverhampton to upgrade its learning and teaching facilities and to deliver a suite of modern facilities which fosters more active lifestyles.”