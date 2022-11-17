'A trusted and dear friend': Dudley school pays tribute after sudden death of beloved teacher

Andy Blunt was head of science at The Wordsley School

Andy Blunt has been described by his colleagues at The Wordsley School as "absolutely selfless", a "highly respected teacher", and "a trusted and dear friend".

The head of science, who died on Monday, joined the school in September 2011 as a newly qualified teacher and became the permanent head of science in 2019.

His wife, Kerry gave permission to the school to share a tribute entitled 'Andy Blunt - the very essence of The Wordsley School'.

In the tribute, he is described as: "Wordsley through and through; a teacher, a leader, esteemed colleague and a trusted and dear friend.

"Andy was absolutely selfless and always put the needs of others before his own."

The tribute continues: "It is incomprehensible to think that Andy will no longer be a part of our world and without doubt, our world is a poorer place without him to share it with.

"As I’m sure you will understand, this tragic and sudden loss is devasting for our team of staff, who worked so closely with Andy; a man who devoted his entire professional career to supporting those around him.

"I cannot begin to explain the sadness that is felt by staff at the school, nor the void that has been left by Andy’s sudden death.

"I am equally mindful of our pupils. Andy was a highly respected teacher of science who made it his mission to deliver exciting and inspiring lessons to our pupils.

"I am under no illusion that the pain and sadness that is felt by staff at the school will also be mirrored amongst our pupils. They too will need our care and support in the days, weeks and months to come.

"Equally, as parents and wider members of our school community, we recognise that this loss will be very upsetting too, given the connections that you and others will have had with Andy over the years."

A book of condolence will be available at the school for people to sign and leave a tribute, and a tree at the front of school has been identified as a place where people can leave flowers, cards or other significant items of remembrance.