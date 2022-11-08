New Lichfield primary school unveils headteacher to lead it forward

Richard Storer

Richard Storer was officially unveiled as head at a recent open evening for the free school, which opens in September 2023, and he is absolutely thrilled at the prospect of leading the school as it begins to establish relationships in the city.

Mr Storer has a wealth of senior leadership experience having spent a combined seven years as assistant headteacher and deputy headteacher at Greysbrooke Primary School, also in Lichfield, where he had previously arrived as a newly-qualified teacher.

As well as the school offering the very best opportunities for children to thrive in the classroom, Mr Storer believes the vibrant Lichfield community provides the ideal chance for the school to form partnerships which will enhance experiences and life skills for its pupils.

He said: “It was fantastic to chat with parents at the open evening because they are at the heartbeat of this tremendous community and we were able to share discussions about how the school will be able to tap into what is happening for children in and around the city.

“Working alongside parents, we will be able to forge links with activity groups in the community and then celebrate the achievements of pupils – both in and out of school – by inviting parents and carers into school for awards ceremonies.

“There is just so much potential because of how vibrant the area is. This is the beginning of a special journey and we have the chance to create a successful framework which will build a legacy and culture together.

“Anna Seward Primary is going to have a holistic approach whereby we provide pupils with the chance to achieve the best academic outcomes by offering a broad curriculum but, just as importantly, create chances for children to shine.

“I have the experience, network and knowledge to ensure pupils will have every opportunity to excel both in and out of the classroom.”

Mr Storer pointed to his personal journey as an example of how the right support and guidance can open a world of opportunities for young people.

He added: “When I think back to my own experiences, I studied fine arts at Masters level in London and that only came about because someone believed in me.

“Therefore, bringing out the best in all of our pupils is absolutely key to our success as a school. I want our young people to have interests and passions which they can develop in harmony both in and out of school.

“I am in Lichfield most weekends, so I know what a great city this is and what a chance we have to build a culture together in which the school and its pupils embrace the community.

“There was a clear need for increased education facilities in this area and Anna Seward Primary will help to solve that issue. We are recruiting great teachers who will benefit from working as ‘One Trust’ within the Aerthur Terry Learning Partnership.”