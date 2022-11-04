Playgroup will close after more than 40 years due to rising costs and low numbers

Bilbrook Playgroup, which runs from Bilbrook Village Hall, is closing in December due to costs and low numbers. Photo: Google.

Bilbrook Playgroup will open for the final time at Bilbrook Village Hall in Codsall on Friday, December 16, after which it will permanently close.

A statement was released on behalf of the "aunties" and committee of the group, which said: "It is with a heavy heart that we inform all parents, Bilbrook playgroup will be permanently closing its doors on Friday 16th.

"It is with the deepest regret that the decision to close has been made due to the increase of costs, lack of numbers attending the playgroup and not fully recovering from post covid levels.

"The playgroup has had a massive impact on many children's lives over the time of being open and running for over 40 years. It will be an incredible loss to the community and children."

Addressing families directly, the statement said: "We understand this is extremely upsetting to parents and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause any families.

"The playgroup will continue running as normal up until Friday 16th, with Jess and Ruth as Supervisors.

"And they will be on hand every day to help and support with the next steps of the journey to find a new environment for your children to learn and thrive.

"We will do everything in our power to make the transition a smooth one for you and them.

"All the aunties would like to take this opportunity to thank all parents and carers who have supported them over the last few months, it has not gone unnoticed."

The group has been inundated with messages of consolation and support since making the announcement on Friday.

One parent said: "This has broken me, all three of my babies, my niece, my nephews have all gone through and started off school life here.