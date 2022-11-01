Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

College plans to build Institute of Technology

StaffordEducationPublished:

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) are looking for planning permission at their Palmbourne Campus in Stafford.

Palmbourne Campus, Castle Road, Stafford Photo: Google Street View
Palmbourne Campus, Castle Road, Stafford Photo: Google Street View

NSCG are looking for permission to build a three storey building which will serve as their Institute of Technology at their campus in Palmbourne, Stafford.

The college has been working with key stakeholders to redevelop the Palmbourne Campus to provide the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IOT.

The planning statement report submitted to the council states that “The IOT will be a high quality landmark building that will provide modern teaching spaces with robotics and prototyping laboratories and Information Technology workshops.”

Planning permission to demolish the existing buildings has already been submitted to the Stafford Borough Council and is awaiting a decision.

However, if this permission is not granted to demolish  it is likely that the redevelopment of the Palmbourne campus will not take place.

The construction of the IOT will aim to be new-zero and will utilise passive design measures, on-site renewable resources and low carbon energy equipment.

Education
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News