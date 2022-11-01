College plans to build Institute of Technology

Palmbourne Campus, Castle Road, Stafford Photo: Google Street View

NSCG are looking for permission to build a three storey building which will serve as their Institute of Technology at their campus in Palmbourne, Stafford.

The college has been working with key stakeholders to redevelop the Palmbourne Campus to provide the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IOT.

The planning statement report submitted to the council states that “The IOT will be a high quality landmark building that will provide modern teaching spaces with robotics and prototyping laboratories and Information Technology workshops.”

Planning permission to demolish the existing buildings has already been submitted to the Stafford Borough Council and is awaiting a decision.

However, if this permission is not granted to demolish it is likely that the redevelopment of the Palmbourne campus will not take place.