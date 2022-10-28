Wolverhampton children get holiday club completely free thanks to council

Learning circus skills, (left) Lyric Whorms, 8, and (right) London Whorms, 12, with performer and instructor Rhian Motion from Circus Mash, at The Way Youth Zone.

The Way Youth Zone held a week of half term activities at their centre, with it all of it completely free thanks to funding from Wolverhampton Council.

Up to 75 children a day could take part in the half term activities, which included rock climbing, arts and crafts, and circus skills.

Rhian Motion from Circus Mash taught circus skills, including how to use a hula hoop, spin plates, and use juggling balls.

As well as free activities, all children were given two free meals a day, which has provided a lifeline to families struggling with rising food bills.

Head of youth work at the centre, Rebecca Bunger, said: "We've definitely seen an increase in young people who are eating here with us for free.

"We were really lucky to win a lot of funding to make all our spaces free for this half term. Children can eat here twice a day for free, which is one of the reasons I think we've been so popular. And it's nice and warm in here."

She went on to say: "I also am really committed and passionate that for young people for whom half term is difficult, they can come here and feel really valued and they can forget that things at home might feel tougher.

"When they're here, they're the most important thing and they can go back to school on Monday and tell their friends 'actually, we've had a really fantastic half term'.

"That's one of the things we're all really committed to, that when they're here they feel safe, they're well-fed and they're happy."

The Way has a range of innovative facilities, including a recording studio, a climbing wall, and a boxing ring.

There is also a sensory room with an interactive infinity panel, fibre optics, and bubbling water tubes.