Black Country area rated one of England’s worst places for an 'outstanding' education

The study, by childcare and education experts Little Ones London, examined the percentage of schools rated by Ofsted as outstanding in more than 150 parts of England to establish which areas have the highest and lowest chances of offering an outstanding education.

The Isle of Wight ranked at the bottom of the list, as none of its 45 schools are rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Blackpool also fares poorly in the analysis, placing second-last in the ranking.

The local authority has only 5.13 per cent of schools rated as outstanding in their last Ofsted inspection.

Dudley is the third-bottom of the ranking, due to having 5.15 per cent of its schools meet the requirements for outstanding education – just slightly higher than Blackpool.

Middlesbrough and Peterborough round out the bottom five, placing fourth and fifth worst respectively.

The percentage of schools in Middlesbrough that rank as outstanding stands at 6.12 per cent whilst in Peterborough the percentage is 6.67 per cent.

Conversely, the research revealed that Kensington and Chelsea in London took the top spot as the best place to live for outstanding education.

Kensington and Chelsea topped the list due to 51.52 per cent of its schools being judged by the educational inspector as outstanding.

Following closely behind, Richmond upon Thames is the second-best area in England for an outstanding education.

A total of 46.43 per cent of its schools received an outstanding rating from Ofsted in their most recent inspection.

Harrow in North-West London ranks as the third best place to live in England for the best schools.

The borough has seen 41.51 per cent of its schools delivering outstanding teaching at the last Ofsted inspection.

Rounding off the top five are Lambeth and Westminster, ranking fourth and fifth, respectively.

A spokesperson for Little Ones London said: “Every parent wants the best education for their children, so living close to good schools is a priority for many families.