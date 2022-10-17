Flu fighters fly into Wolverhampton primary school

Rakegate Primary School Flu Fighters are go!

This year, all children from Reception to Year nine are eligible for the vaccination, which is safe, effective and delivered via a nasal spray, not a needle. Vaccinations will be given by nurses from Vaccination UK in school, starting with primary-aged children first.

Rakegate headteacher Sarah Horton said: "As a school we are supporting the child flu vaccination programme, and feel it is important that as many children receive this as possible.

"The flu vaccine will help to reduce the risk of our children getting or spreading flu to friends and family who are at greater risk, for example, grandparents or people with underlying health conditions. It will also help prevent our children becoming unwell with flu and needing time off school, causing disruption to their learning."

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "I was delighted to be able to join the children at Rakegate Primary School as they received their vaccinations on Friday.

"Flu can be deadly and easily spread by children and adults, and the free vaccine is the best way to protect our children and other family members."

She added: "Vaccinations are continuing in schools throughout Wolverhampton over the next couple of months, and I would encourage parents and guardians to complete their consent form as soon as possible, so their children – like those at Rakegate – can become Flu Fighters this autumn."

Children aged two and three, and children with some long-term health conditions, are also eligible for the nasal spray, with their vaccinations given at their local GP surgery.