Sandwell 'Ironman' head bids to save young lives

Oldbury Academy head Phil Shackleton with pupils Noah Tarhan, Zahra Zaffar, Eisha Gill, all 14, and Kiera Wood, 15

Oldbury Academy head Phil Shackleton is embarking on a 12-month campaign of long distance running, cycling and swimming races in aid of national charity PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide) and to create a memorial legacy after a pupil who attended the school in Pound Road, Bristnall, died two years ago.

Mr Shackleton, 50, has already completed an half distance triathlon which saw him take part in a 1.2-mile open water swim, a 56-mile bike ride followed by a 13.1 mile marathon at the Outlaw X event held in Nottingham last month.

Oldbury Academy head Phil Shackleton with pupils

On October 23 he is due to compete in the 13-mile Cannock Chase Trial Half Marathon, followed by a half marathon in Sutton Coldfield; and the Oldbury Academy 5K run for staff and pupils, both next month.

These will be followed by other events others across the Midlands in the new year.

Around 200 students a year in the UK take their own lives, leaving family and friends devastated.

Mr Shackleton said: "This is about us raising awareness about children's mental health and to support the charities who support children with difficulties. The pupil who died would have been in his last year at the school and I wanted to do something to recognise him and to create a legacy.

"Part of what I'm doing is about pushing the students beyond what they think they're capable of and for me to push myself too."

He hopes to to carry out around 700 miles of events along with an 3,300 miles of training by the end of the academic year.

Mr Shackleton has so far raised £520 through his online appeal with the help of 29 donors and hopes to attract event more in support of the charity.