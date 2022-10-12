Third of parents not yet applied for secondary school places next year in Wolverhampton

Councillor Chris Burden is urging parents to apply for school places

The deadline for applications is Monday, October, 31, and parents are asked to ensure they submit theirs before this date.

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: "If your child is in their final year at primary or junior school, you should now be making your application for a secondary school place for them.

"While making the transfer to secondary school may seem a long way off, the closing date for applications is October 31, so time really is of the essence."

He added: "Nearly 70 per cent of parents have already completed their applications, but many have not yet started. In addition, a further 400 have begun their applications but have not yet submitted them, so I’d urge them to log on and finish them as soon as they can.

"The process is quick and easy, and ensuring applications are made before the deadline will increase the chances of securing a place at a preferred school."