Applications for free travel to school rises by 25 per cent across Worcestershire

Worcestershire school buses are more popular than ever

Hard-up parents who previously dropped their children to school are feeling the cost of fuel and are applying for free travel for first time.

The council has had so many applications the "no pass, no travel" policy has been suspended until after the October half term holidays to ensure school and college pupils don't miss out due to the backlog.

Worcestershire County Council tweeted: "We have received an unprecedented number of applications for school transport this year.

"In August and September alone, we saw well over 1,500 applications come in – up by 25 per cent compared to the same time last year."

The council added: "We are now contacting parents to confirm offers of vacant seats and as we continue to do this, we will extend the suspension of the ‘no pass, no travel’ rule on school transport until after the October half-term holidays.

"If you've not received a pass yet then your child can still travel without a physical pass until Monday, October 31 when schools return after the break. If you are eligible and need to pay for a ticket, keep these as you will be entitled to a full refund from the County Council."

Those eligible for free travel must be four-years-old on September 1, attending nearest or designated school, live over the statutory walking distance from school which is two miles for pupils up to eight years or three miles for eight and above.

If parents have low income or receive Income Support, Income Based Job Seekers Allowance, Free School Meals, Maximum Working Tax Credit or Universal Credit.