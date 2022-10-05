Baxter College holding open evening for 2023 pupils

Baxter College pupils

Baxter College is inviting those who need a secondary school place for September 2023 to the college from 4.30pm until 7.30pm on Thursday, October 6.

There will be two sessions at 4.30pm and 6pm, and each will start with an address from principal Matthew Carpenter followed by guided tours of the school site.

Mr Carpenter said: “We are looking forward to showing off what Baxter has to offer. We are a thriving, inclusive school, where the whole child matters. We will be highlighting our broad curriculum, extra curriculum activities, along with our effective special needs provision, pastoral and safeguarding work.

The school, rated as “good” by Ofsted, is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and chief executive Chris King added: “We are committed to delivering the best education possible and to provide many opportunities to inspire and challenge our students.”