Impression of Walsall College construction campus revamp unveiled

Computerised image of the proposed Green Lane Campus scheme

The improvement project will see a three-floor extension built at the Green Lane Campus off the A34 in Birchills to create more space for construction workshop facilities for students and employers and cater for expected current changes to.

Additional space will be created in the gas and plumbing, carpentry and electrical workshops and classrooms as well as more communal space, new reception areas and a new canteen at the site at the campus in Long Acre Street.

The scheme will see the existing car park entrance in Long Acre Street moved 46 ft towards Green Lane.

Construction work will start in December at the campus situated between Stafford Street and Green Lane and is scheduled to be completed in autumn next year.

Computerised image of the proposed Green Lane Campus facelift

The Bell Decorating Academy for painting and decorating courses will remain part of campus operations.

Walsall College principal and chief executive Jatinder Sharma said: “We are pleased to have received planning approval to enhance our training facilities for a range of construction trades.

“It is hugely important for students to develop skills specific to their chosen trade in a modern working environment. With the help of our employer partners, we will also go further with the on-site demonstrations, company-set projects, industry showcases and careers talks that full and part-time students and apprentices are involved in so they are well-prepared for the existing and future job market.”

Organisations recently working with the college include Taylor Wimpey, Keepmoat Homes and Worcester Bosch.

The college said that the works will not involve an increase in the number of staff and students using the premises, and that the building was being extended to improve the environment and working spaces for future students.