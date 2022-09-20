Applications for Wolverhampton secondary school places now open

Applications for secondary school places are now open

Parents or guardians of pupils who are currently in Year 6 and are due to start at secondary school next year have until Monday, October 31, to apply for a place at their preferred schools.

To help parents and pupils make their decision, all secondary schools in Wolverhampton will be holding open events to give them the opportunity to see what’s on offer.

Councillor Chris Burden, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, said: “If your child has just started their final year at primary or junior school, now is the time to start thinking about their secondary school place for next year.

“That may seem a long way off, but the closing date for applications for secondary school places is 31 October 2022, so that’s little over a month away.

“This is one of the most important decisions you can make for your child, so please don't miss the deadline. Ensuring applications are made by the end of October can increase the chances of securing a place at a preferred school.”

He added: “All of Wolverhampton’s secondary schools are holding open events, and I’d urge parents to see for themselves the facilities on offer and select their preferred schools before the application deadline.”

Further details are available at www.wolverhampton.gov.uk/admissions or by contacting individual secondary schools directly or visiting their websites.