New date for Wolverhampton young citizen awards ceremony

Launch of the Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year Awards 2022. From left; Parwiz Karimi, Karl Henry, Mel Eves and Dylan Wright.

The Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year awards was due to take place this week but was postponed following the death of the Queen.

Organisers have now set a new date of October 13 for the event, which will take place at the Mayor's Parlour in the Civic Centre.

The awards recognise the efforts of young people who go that extra mile to help others.

The ceremony will feature an address by the city's mayor, Councillor Sandra Samuels, followed by the presentation of awards across two age categories, 13-18 and 19-25.