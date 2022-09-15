£20m family hub plan for West Bromwich school backed by ministers

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey speaking in the Commons

Shaun Bailey is urging Sandwell Council to open a hub to support local families at Harvills Hawthorn Primary School on Wolseley Road, West Bromwich.

The authority has been awarded £20million by the Government to get a scheme off the ground – and now West Bromwich West MP Mr Bailey's call has been backed by ministers.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Bailey said: "Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council was awarded £20 million by the Government for a family hub.

"We all know that a person’s start in life can, unfortunately, still dictate where they go.

"We need to change that, and a family hub can do that. I am working alongside local campaigners to ensure that a family hub is located at Harvills Hawthorn Primary School in West Bromwich in my constituency.

"It has the site, the connections and the networks by which to build the hub; we just need to get Sandwell Council on board."

He urged ministers allow for a debate and to "make representations in Government" to support the campaign.

In response, Leader of the Commons, Penny Mordaunt MP praised Mr Bailey for campaigning "so hard" for a family hub in his constituency.

"I would be happy to help him achieve that objective," she added.