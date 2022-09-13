Notification Settings

College welcomes endangered frogs from Chester Zoo

By Nathan RoweHalesowenEducationPublished: Comments

A college animal care department has welcomed new arrivals from Chester Zoo.

Golden Mantellas originally from Madagascar

Students from Halesowen College will work with Golden Mantellas, originally found in Madagascar.

The Golden Mantellas (Mantella Aurantiaca) are endangered with the main threat to them being the loss of their habitat.

These tiny new residents will reach adult sizes of around 2.5cm and will feed on fruit flies, bean weevils and other small invertebrates.

Joe Cooke, animal care unit manager at Halesowen College, said: "These new animals are a great addition to our animal care unit and our students will love working with them."

Students will be working with these special animals as part of their studies.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

