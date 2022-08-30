Wolverhampton space opens for young people to develop their life skills

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE opens the new Oasis Co-Production Hub, along with the Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, and Emma Bennett, Executive Director of Families, supported by colleagues and young people using the hub

The Oasis Co-Production Hub, on Willenhall Road, is the main base for the city's House Project which aims to help youngsters develop their skills.

The project is a partnership between Wolverhampton Council, Wolverhampton Homes, the National House Project and commercial partner Reconomy.

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Sandra Samuels OBE, said: “I was delighted to officially open the Oasis Co-Production Hub.

“One of our main aims in Wolverhampton is to ensure our children and young people have the best start in life, particularly those who are in care or leaving care, and the help and support that is on offer at the Oasis forms a key part of this.

“Much of the work that is done here is about making sure our young people have a voice and I am pleased to say that the name Oasis and much of the design of the branding has been selected by the young people themselves.”

The space provides a calm and tranquil space in which young people, supported by a team of staff, can develop their skills and become involved in one of the city's many youth forums – including the youth council, children in care council, leavers' independent collective, HY5 and the culture and diversity forum.

And Oasis is home to the Reach Café, providing a place for those leaving care to meet with friends and get support. Staff will be on hand to help care leavers with their relationships, finances, education, training and employment and housing needs.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people, added: “The Oasis Co-Production Hub is a one stop shop providing help, support and a place of peace and tranquillity where children and young people feel they can have a say and influence the services they receive.

“It’s the perfect environment to build relationships and work together to give our young people the best start in life.

“I am thrilled that is now officially opened and I look forward to hearing more about how its working as we move forward.”