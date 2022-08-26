Wolverhampton school can't open for term start after building delays

Hill Avenue Academy, Wolverhampton

Building work is taking place to expand Hill Avenue Academy in Lanesfield.

But the trust which runs the school has written to parents to inform them that, due to the contractor going into administration, pupils in years one to six won't be able to return on September 5.

In a letter to parents from the Manor Multi Academy Trust, deputy CEO Hayley Guest says 'significant aspects' of the works have been left unfinished.

However, another contractor has now been appointed to finish the work.

Bosses say pupils who are affected will be able to access remote learning until they can return for lessons in person.

In the letter, Ms Guest said: "Unfortunately, we begin the autumn term with a disappointing update regarding the expansion and building works that have continued during the summer holidays at Hill Avenue.

"At the start of August the trust were notified that the building contractor, leading on the works, had gone into administration.

"This happened within a day and left us with significant aspects of the building work unfinished including children's toilets, a number of classrooms not completed as well as concerns regarding the health and safety of the site in order for it to be ready for children on September 5.

"With the support of the local authority, the trust have been able to appoint contractors who will complete the identified works that will allow us to get the children back to school as soon as possible.

"However, this will have a direct impact on the start date for most of our children at the start of term.

"Children in years one to six will not be able to be in school until Monday, September 26."

Ms Guest says the trust has met the new builders to "prioritise and fast track key areas".

Children in years one to six are expected to be able to access remote learning from September 5 and parents will be able to loan devices to support live lessons, the letter states.

It also says nursery and reception children will be able to go back on September 12 due to minimal building work affecting that provision.

The letter continues: "As a school we appreciate the pressure that this will put upon our working families. Therefore, we have liaised with schools closest to us and within our MAT to provide a limited number of childcare spaces.

"Provision will be available at Manor Primary, East Park Academy and Foxyards Academy."