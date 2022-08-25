'Tears of joy' as John Wilmott School pupils celebrate results

The Sutton Coldfield school, which is part of the respected Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, said many students had enjoyed ‘well-earned success.’
Acting Headteacher Nicola Gould said: “The long wait for Year 11 finally came to an end this morning as GCSE results were released and we are celebrating a group of exceptional students with great results! These students have had to overcome a unique set of circumstances.
“After five years of dedication, hard work and resilience, it was a joy to see so many smiling faces, so many tears of joy and so many students enjoying such well-earned success.
"Many students have achieved the highest grades possible. As always, students have really earned this success through exceptional hard work, complete commitment and impressive resilience – we are very proud of them all and excited to see where these results take them next.
"There are so many individual success stories to celebrate and we are proud of each and every student today.
“On behalf of all at the school, massive congratulations to all students and a heartfelt thank you to parents for being so supportive of both students and school over the last five years. Finally, last but certainly not least, a huge thank you to the teachers, support staff, associates and the ATLP whose commitment, make this success possible.”