'Tears of joy' as John Wilmott School pupils celebrate results

Acting Headteacher Nicola Gould with John Willmott students.

The Sutton Coldfield school, which is part of the respected Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, said many students had enjoyed ‘well-earned success.’

Acting Headteacher Nicola Gould said: “The long wait for Year 11 finally came to an end this morning as GCSE results were released and we are celebrating a group of exceptional students with great results! These students have had to overcome a unique set of circumstances.

“After five years of dedication, hard work and resilience, it was a joy to see so many smiling faces, so many tears of joy and so many students enjoying such well-earned success.

"Many students have achieved the highest grades possible. As always, students have really earned this success through exceptional hard work, complete commitment and impressive resilience – we are very proud of them all and excited to see where these results take them next.

"There are so many individual success stories to celebrate and we are proud of each and every student today.