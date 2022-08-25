Notification Settings

Sutton Coldfield school's pride after strong GCSE results

By Matthew Panter

Students at Fairfax Academy in Sutton Coldfield are celebrating another successful year of GCSE performance.

Some of the high achieving students

The results at the school, which is the founding school of the Fairfax Multi-Academy Trust, followed a strong set of A Level results last week.

Excellent standards have been maintained across all core subjects with an increased number of students securing the highest external assessment grades.

Deborah Bunn, Principal, said: "Congratulations to all of our students. The pandemic has presented our students with many challenges over the last three years and they have demonstrated resilience and maturity

“We are extremely proud of them and wish them every success in the next stages of their employment, education and training.

“We look forward to welcoming a large number of our students back to Fairfax to continue their educational journey in our successful sixth form."

Matthew Panter

