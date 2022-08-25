Plantsbrook School pupils hailed for 'strength, determination and resilience'

Plantsbrook pupils are all smiles after their results

Headteacher Jason Farr said Year 11 students at the Sutton Coldfield School, which is part of the Broadleaf Partnership Trust, have ‘endured an incredibly challenging two years and should be very proud of their fantastic achievements.’

Amongst the highest achievers were Elliot Grant (9 x 9s, 1 x 8), Rebecca Khan (9 x 9s, 1 x 8), Dylan Felton (9 x 9s, 1 x 7), Jaya Bart (7 x 9s, 3 x 8s), Taya Howell (7 x 9s, 3 x 8s), Harry Aston (7 x 9s. 2 x 8s & 1 x 7), Jacob Crook (8 x 9s, 1 x 8 & 1 x 5), Sophie (8 x 9s, 1 x 7 & 1 x 6), Adam Shaw (8 x 9s, 1 x 7 & 1 x 6), Freya Cartridge (7 x 9s & 3 x 7s) and Grace Strothers (6 x 9s, 2 x 8s & 2 x 7s).

Mr Farr added: “Students who also demonstrated extraordinary progress by living up to our school motto of “be the best that you can be” were Reuel Whittingham, James Phipps, William Coleman, Skye Hollier, Yaren Gorpe, Emmie-Mae O’Mara, Derrin Williams, Amelia Griffin and Joseph Manton.

“At Plantsbrook we encourage all of our students to be aspirational and to be the best version of themselves, so we are very proud to see them achieve such outstanding personal success. We look forward to welcoming many of our students to join us in the sixth form and we wish success to those who have chosen alternative pathways.