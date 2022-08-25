GCSE results down from last year nationally but still cause for celebration

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 24/08/2022 GCSE Pre pic Bristnall Hall Academy, Oldbury. Left, Sabaa Hufee, Toby Luton and Jasmine Lea....

Grades nationally have showed a decline as students returned back to school to pick up their results, similar to the pattern with A-level results published last year, with the "turbulent circumstances" of the pandemic blamed.

But there was still cause to celebrate across many schools across the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire, with several students deciding on their next step – pursuing A-levels or choosing something different.

At Bristnall Hall Academy, in Oldbury, leaders were hailing the hard work by students, who sat their exams in person for the first time since Covid-19.

Principal Kully Uppal said: "I am delighted to see another amazing set of GCSE results at Bristnall Hall Academy and proud that our young people have been awarded the grades that they deserve and reflect their dedication throughout their time here.

"I am particularly impressed with these exceptional outcomes given the exceptional circumstances this year. These outstanding results will enable our students to access exciting opportunities and continue on their transformational journeys in further education, training and employment within our local region and beyond."

Mr Uppal said the various supportive measures put in place at the school had lessened the impact of the virus and boosted students' learning through additional revision session.

"This (the results) are testament to the hard work of our outstanding students and their families, and to the dedication of the outstanding team of staff who work here," he added.

Nationally, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said the results were “uneven” across different schools and areas, and reflect the “turbulent circumstances” of the pandemic.

ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton appealed to schools watchdog Ofsted to bear these factors in mind.

He said: “Schools and pupils have been affected to varying extents by the pandemic and the consequent disruption to learning, and it is likely that results will reflect these turbulent circumstances and will be uneven.

“Where infection rates have been high across the last two years, it is likely to have resulted in more staff and pupil absence, in addition to the periods in which schools were closed to most pupils.

“Despite the best efforts of schools to support pupils with remote education and to plug learning gaps, this situation will inevitably have had an impact on learning.

“Schools have not been helped by the Government’s lacklustre and chaotic support for education recovery.

“It is important to understand this year’s results at school and pupil level in this context and we would urge Ofsted and Regional Schools Commissioners in particular not to rush to judgments.”

A spokeswoman for Ofsted said: “We do not base our judgements on exam results, test scores or other data.