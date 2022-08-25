GCSE results day: Exams celebrations for students across region

Sabeeha Ahmed, Noorsalma Begum and Faiza Anjum compare their results at Joseph Leckie Academy

Figures published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), covering GCSE entries from students predominantly in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, showed top grades of 7/A have fallen from 28.9 per cent in 2021 to 26.3 per cent this year.

But this remains higher than the equivalent figure for 2019 of 20.8 per cent and, for many schools in the region, the results have been among the best ever produced.

As part of the Dudley Academies Trust, Beacon Hill in Sedgley was celebrating results that are significantly higher than those awarded in 2021, with improvements on the gold standard GCSE measure of grade five plus in both English and Mathematics.

Among the pupils celebrating was Lucy Burchell, with the 16-year-old from Dudley gaining six Grade 9s, a D2* and one Grade 8, and she spoke of her delight at doing so well.

She said: "I'm really pleased with the grades I achieved and I don't think I could have done much more as I did a lot of work of high quality and I'm very proud of what I've done.

"It was a good experience doing the GCSEs as the students and teachers had a similarity with each other and it was all new to everyone in terms of the information and the exams."

Beacon Hill principal Sukhjot Dhami offered his own congratulations to all the pupils on their results and said they should be very proud of their achievements.

He said: "The pupils are delighted with their results and we are so proud of them after a tough two years, and I am grateful to the staff who worked their socks off.

"One of our core values as a school is about dreaming big and our learners have certainly done that, in spite of the pandemic and setbacks, and today is a day for them to really celebrate."

In Walsall, Joseph Leckie Academy was enjoying a day of celebration, with principal James Ludlow saying the results were a big improvement on 2019.

He said: "We were expecting our results to be good, but we know how difficult it's been for the students over the last few years for the pandemic, but they worked extremely hard and we think they've done extremely well.

"The results are better than they were three years ago, which were outstanding then, so we're even more delighted today, so I'd like to say congratulations on all your hard work paying off."

Among the pupils celebrating their results was Faiza Anjum from Walsall, who got a Grade 8 in English and Grade 7 in the rest of her subjects, and said it was far better than she expected.

She said: "I really didn't think it would turn out this well because of Covid and learning at home, which isn't the same environment as learning in school, so it's all turned out really well.

"I'm going to be staying at Joseph Leckie for Sixth Form to study Biology, Chemistry and Business as I like it here and I think the teachers have really supported us and done the best to help us."

Other schools celebrating excellent results included St Edmund's Catholic Academy in Wolverhampton, which saw 86 per cent of students achieve a 4+ in English and 80 per cent achieve the same mark in Maths.

St Dominic’s Grammar School in Brewood saw 82 per cent of students achieve the Ebacc, with Alfie MacKenzie who obtained eleven GCSEs, seven of which were Grade 9, including Further Maths, among the major successes.

Students at Ormiston Forge Academy in Cradley Heath were celebrating after receiving their GCSE results, with 49 per cent achieving a Grade 4 or higher in both English and Maths and huge improvements in languages and humanities studies.

Wolverhampton Grammar School saw 71.6 per cent of GCSE entries be awarded 9, 8 and 7 grades (A*/A equivalent), with 85.6 per cent of the cohort celebrating grades 9 to 6 (A*- B equivalent).

At Cheslyn Hay Academy, 75 per cent of students achieved at least a Grade 4 in English and Maths, with notable successes including Nicole Ingles and Charlie Johnson, who achieved Grade 8s and 9s in all their GCSE subjects.

Pupils from Hydesville Tower School in Walsall were celebrating excellent GCSE results, with half of all grades at a grade 7 to 9 (the equivalent of A/A*/A**), including 90 per cent of pupils scored Grade 8 or 9 in Religious Studies.

Ormiston NEW Academy in Wolverhampton saw an increase of nearly 30 per cent of students achieving Grade 5 or above in both English and Maths, with top achievers including Sasha Ugayma with two 9s, two 8s, one 7, Distinction and Distinction * and Natasha Thomas with one 9, two 8s, two 7s, two 6s and a Distinction.

Stafford Grammar School was celebrating the results of its GCSE class, with nine of the 42 pupils achieving all 9, 8 and 7 grades, including high-fliers Louis Glover and Thomas Pickstock both gaining nine grade 9s and one grade 8.

Wombourne High School saw 48 per cent of students achieve at least one grade 7 or equivalent, 16 per cent achieved five grade 7 or equivalent and 71 per cent achieved a grade 4 or higher in at least five subjects.

Pedmore High School saw significant improvements across a range of subjects from 2019, with an increase in Grade 5 or above in English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Windsor High School and Sixth Form in Halesowen, part of Windsor Academy Trust, saw students achieve 74 Grade 9 results, with 89 students achieving at least three of their Grades at 9 to 7 and 51 per cent achieve the strong pass of Grades 9 to 5 in English and Maths.

Old Swinford Hospital school saw success by many of its pupils, including Dan Coleman, who was awarded six Grade 9s and Harry Maskell, who achieved seven Grade 9s.

St Peter’s Collegiate Academy in Wolverhampton had some high achieving pupils as well, including Aarish Shah with 10 grade 9s and Selwyn Osei, who achieved 100 per cent in Maths.

King Charles I School in Kidderminster saw 16 pupils achieve eight of more grades between 7 and 9, with Emma Powell with six grade 9s and four grade 8s and Oliver Whitefoot with four grade 9s and six grade 8s among the top performers.

At the Kingswinford Academy, there were 73 Grade 9s, while 56 per cent of students achieving at least a Grade 5 in Maths and English including 40 per cent of students attaining the highest grades in English.

Ormiston Shelfield Community Academy in Walsall, saw several student successes, including Rebecca Homer who successfully achieved seven Grade 9s, one Grade 8, one Grade 7 and two distinctions.

Several students at Great Wyrley Academy also enjoyed great success, with Lucas Ewen achieving nine GCSEs above Grade 7, including two Grade 9s, and Amelia Chambers achieving three Grade 9s.

Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton saw 71 per cent of students achieve a Grade 4 or higher in English, with overall results showing an improvement on both 2019 and 2021.

Brownhills Ormiston Academy had a successful year, including Ben Allen who achieved seven qualifications at either Grade 8 or 9 including Mathematics, Separate Sciences, PE and Sociology.