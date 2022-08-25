Arthur Terry School pupils praised for 'wonderful' GCSE results

Students from Arthur Terry School

Headteacher Samantha Kibble said: “We are immensely proud of our Year 11 students and these wonderful results at GCSE and BTEC are a reflection of all of the hard work, resilience and dedication that our students have shown.

“We all know that the last few years have been tough for everyone during a global pandemic, but our students have risen to the challenge in the face of adversity and excelled.

"We look forward to seeing so many of our Year 11 students return here next year to study A Levels as they build on these successes."

"Our motto here at Arthur Terry is: Be Proud, Be Kind, Be ready; our students can be so proud of their achievements as they prepare themselves to be ready for the next exciting chapter of their lives.”

Mr Gannon, Deputy Headteacher, added: “After all that the students have been through over the last few years, we are so proud of our students for all that they have achieved.

"Back in June, we were absolutely delighted to be able to have our Year 11 prom at Villa Park and celebrate together their hard work over the last five years.

"Today, our students can be enormously proud, and we wish all of our students the very best of luck in their future endeavours.”