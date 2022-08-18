Sutton Coldfield students praised for 'rising to the challenge of education post-pandemic restrictions'

Fairfax Academy pupils are celebrating good results

Principal, Deborah Bunn said, “We are delighted that our students have enjoyed so much success following the challenges they have faced throughout the pandemic.

"Despite not having sat formal GCSE examinations in 2020, students have achieved an examination record number of top grades. Students approached their Y13 assessments with resilience and maturity and we have been incredibly proud of them.

"Students at Fairfax Sixth Form continue to make strong progress in a range of academic subjects and we have been impressed to see them rise to the challenge of education post-pandemic restrictions.”