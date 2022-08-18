Notification Settings

Sutton Coldfield students praised for 'rising to the challenge of education post-pandemic restrictions'

By Matthew PanterEducationPublished:

Fairfax Academy in Sutton Coldfield is celebrating another year of A Level success with year-13 students claiming positive outcomes in a broad range of A level and Vocational subjects.

Fairfax Academy pupils are celebrating good results
Principal, Deborah Bunn said, “We are delighted that our students have enjoyed so much success following the challenges they have faced throughout the pandemic.

"Despite not having sat formal GCSE examinations in 2020, students have achieved an examination record number of top grades. Students approached their Y13 assessments with resilience and maturity and we have been incredibly proud of them.

"Students at Fairfax Sixth Form continue to make strong progress in a range of academic subjects and we have been impressed to see them rise to the challenge of education post-pandemic restrictions.”

"The staff at Fairfax would like to congratulate all of our students whose hard work has paid off; we are delighted for them and wish them every success in the next stages of their employment, education and training."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

