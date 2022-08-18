Plantsbrook school pupils have been 'excellent role models'

Pupils celebrate achieving great results at Plantsbrook

After being unable to sit GCSE exams in 2020 sixth form, students at the school demonstrated their strength, determination and resilience.

Headteacher Jason Farr said: "Our Year 13 students have endured an incredibly challenging two years and should be very proud of their fantastic achievements.

"Overall, 49 students achieved at least one A grade in their results, with the overall pass rate remaining very high.

"Many of our students have secured first choice places at a range of universities to study a plethora of courses. Some of our students have also secured apprenticeships with local companies such as JLR and Clipper.

"At Plantsbrook we encourage all of our students to be aspirational and to be the best version of themselves, so we are very proud to see them achieve such outstanding personal success.

"I am also very proud of the hard work invested by our community of students, teachers, support staff, governors and trustees. I would also like to thank our families for their encouragement and understanding, not only during the revision and examination period, but throughout the entire time they have been connected to Plantsbrook School. Their ongoing support has been invaluable.

"It is also important to be reminded of all the additional achievements that this year group has accomplished. Many of this cohort of students have participated in a range of extra-curricular activities and school events including music concerts, sports clubs, mentoring, reading support and curriculum enhancements.