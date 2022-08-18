Notification Settings

Arthur Terry School's pride in record-breaking results

By Matthew PanterEducationPublished:

A Sutton Coldfield headteacher has spoken of her 'immense pride' in pupils after record-breaking A-Level, BTEC and RSL results.

Pupils celebrate at Arthur Terry
Arthur Terry headteacher Samantha Kibble said: “Our Year 13 students have demonstrated their ongoing commitment and resilience to their studies under very challenging circumstances.

"These results demonstrate what can be achieved when the whole school community works together. We are fortunate to have an incredibly talented year group and they should be immensely proud of what they have achieved.”

Assistant Headteacher Adam Ball added “Our students have worked so hard throughout this year not only in their studies but also their personal development.

"I would like to especially highlight the outstanding achievement of James Rudge for achieving three A* and securing a place at the University of Cambridge to study History and Politics and Ruby Jude for achieving A* and securing a place at Edinburgh Napier University to study Film."

Students who achieved A*A*A were Belal Makhzoum, Emilie Jephson, Charlotte Brake, Edward Bray, Lois Sercombe, Annie Tse and Ryan Beary.

"We wish all our departing students the very best for the future and eagerly anticipate hearing news of their future successes" Mr Ball added. "We hope they will stay in touch and we look forward to the new academic year and supporting our students to reach their potential."

Education
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield.

