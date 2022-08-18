Arthur Terry School's pride in record-breaking results

Pupils celebrate at Arthur Terry

Arthur Terry headteacher Samantha Kibble said: “Our Year 13 students have demonstrated their ongoing commitment and resilience to their studies under very challenging circumstances.

"These results demonstrate what can be achieved when the whole school community works together. We are fortunate to have an incredibly talented year group and they should be immensely proud of what they have achieved.”

Assistant Headteacher Adam Ball added “Our students have worked so hard throughout this year not only in their studies but also their personal development.

"I would like to especially highlight the outstanding achievement of James Rudge for achieving three A* and securing a place at the University of Cambridge to study History and Politics and Ruby Jude for achieving A* and securing a place at Edinburgh Napier University to study Film."

Students who achieved A*A*A were Belal Makhzoum, Emilie Jephson, Charlotte Brake, Edward Bray, Lois Sercombe, Annie Tse and Ryan Beary.